SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — One of three priests stricken with COVID-19 at San Francisco North Beach District’s Sts. Peter and Paul Church has died while battling the virus, according to parish officials.

According to the parish website, Father Bob Stein passed away early on the morning of February 16. He was one of three priests at the parish to test positive for COVID-19 earlier this month. There was no immediate word on the condition of the other two priests.

“We are deeply touched and grateful for the prayers and support so many of you have sent for those of us (clergy and staff) who tested positive for COVID,” a statement on the website said. “We are sorry to say that Fr. Bob Stein passed away early on the morning of February 16. Please pray for the repose of his soul. We certainly will not be able to open the Church before February 23 at the earliest.”

Services at the parish will remain online.

According to the San Francisco Chronicle, the church drew attention by defying a local health order and holding a clandestine wedding in July. The church had been ordered to stop holding such events. At least 10 people, including the newlywed couple, ended up testing positive for the coronavirus.