SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — The U.S. Postal Inspection Service offered a reward of up to $50,000 Thursday after a suspect vehicle rammed a car with U.S. Postal Inspectors inside in San Francisco, according to authorities.

According to a press release issued by the USPIS, the incident happened while the suspect was attempting to steal mail on the 1800 block of Jones Street Thursday morning. The incident happened at approximately 11:45 a.m. near the intersection of Vallejo and Jones in San Francisco’s Russian Hill neighborhood, authorities said.

U.S. Postal Inspectors had the area under surveillance due to recent mail thefts. Agents were watching a suspected mail thief they had under surveillance when, at some point, the suspect tried to flee the scene and rammed the car the agents were in. The agents were not injured in the incident.

The vehicle driven by the suspect was a black, late model Dodge Charger bearing the temporary paper California license plate “XMA4CGA.” Authorities believe the vehicle sustained substantial damage to its front and rear

ends during the incident.

Authorities said the suspect may have damaged other vehicles when fleeing. Civilians are advised not to try and apprehend the suspect. Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the U.S. Postal Inspection Service at 1-877-876-2455 and reference to Case #3315215. All information will be kept strictly confidential.