OAKLAND (CBS SF) — The Oakland Athletics on Thursday confirmed that the team has signed a one-year contract with veteran former San Francisco Giants relief pitcher Sergio Romo.
The team tweeted out a photo of Romo wearing an A’s cap with the news Thursday morning.
The former Giants pitcher spent nine seasons in San Francisco, winning three World Series championships with the team before moving on to stints with the Los Angeles Dodgers, the Tampa Bay Rays, the Miami Marlins, and most recently the Minnesota Twins.
Last year in Minnesota, the 37-year-old reliever pitched only 20 innings with a 1-2 record, but still managed five saves with a 4.05 ERA.