SANTA CRUZ (BCN/CBS SF) — Santa Cruz police arrested a 38-year-old man early Wednesday morning on multiple felonies after a chase on Highway 17 that reached speeds of 100 miles per hour.

Police responded at 4:30 a.m. to a report of a disturbance between two people in the 1600 block of W. Cliff Drive. When officers arrived, a man later identified as Jason Anton Richardson, 38, fled the scene in a vehicle and officers pursued.

Police said Richardson led them on a high-speed chase northbound on Highway 17, before officers were able to disable his vehicle and apprehend him without further incident.

An ensuing investigation revealed a domestic dispute in the hours prior to the arrest.

A parolee, Richardson was arrested for suspicion of committing numerous violations, including felony domestic violence, sexual battery, false imprisonment, kidnapping, carjacking, felony evasion and violating terms of his parole.

Following policy, officials will not release the name of victim, who was transported to a local hospital for treatment.

Police ask that anyone with information about this case to contact Detective Bridges at (831) 420-5830 or leave information on the Crime Tip Line at (831) 420-5995.

© Copyright 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Bay City News Service contributed to this report.