SAN MATEO (KPIX) — Cold weather in much of the country is now taking a toll on vaccine distribution.

California Department of Public Health reports the state has been affected by delays and the impacts have trickled down to Bay Area counties.

San Mateo County held its vaccination clinic Thursday without canceling any appointments but the concern is what will happen next week. 2,793 vaccinations were given out but this site may not be able to open next week. Seven Bay Area counties told KPIX they have already experienced delays or expect to.

San Mateo County says it’s waiting to receive 14,200 Moderna doses but there’s no word on when the shipment will arrive.

Marin County reports at least 300 appointments were canceled Thursday due to shipment delays.

Alameda, Santa Clara, San Francisco and Solano Counties haven’t had to cancel appointments yet but whether they will have to hinges on whether the doses arrive next week.

“This setback is just that, a small setback,” said Dr. George Rutherford, a UCSF epidemiologist.

Dr. Rutherford adds that, despite the delay, vaccinations are progressing rapidly. He expects 2 million Americans will be vaccinated per day in coming weeks, well above the million mark the Biden Administration initially set last month.

Dr. Rutherford urges people to be patient.

“You don’t want to hear me say this but be patient,” Dr. Rutherford said. “Patience is a virtue and this is one of those times to be patient.”

Those desperate to get a vaccine are showing up at vaccination sites hoping to get doses left over at the end of the day.

Angela, who suffers from cystic fibrosis said “I thought I would give it a try and was disappointed because there is nothing here at all.”

Zoe Harris, age 79, hasn’t received a single shot yet.

“(I’m) very frustrated but gotta keep the faith, right?” she said.

San Mateo will hold its drive-through vaccination site at San Francisco International Airport Friday. Depending on supply, the county says some second-dose appointments may be canceled.