PLEASANTON (KPIX) — In the Tri Valley, the coronavirus pandemic is forcing the restaurant industry to come up with new ways to drum up business. The result: Taste Tri-Valley, a restaurant week-type program to help businesses survive.

Friday night in downtown Pleasanton was busy this week. Despite temperatures in the 50s, many of the outdoor dining tables were filled as diners showed up to support local restaurants.

Sabio on Main was serving a special three-course meal in hopes of cooking up some business.

“It’s pretty tough for everybody. It’s no secret sales are down all across the board,” said Eian Cathcart with Sabio on Main.

More than 40 restaurants and wineries from Danville to Pleasanton are part of the inaugural Taste Tri-Valley Restaurant Week. The goal is to see all of the area’s restaurants survive the pandemic. But the local, family-owned businesses have been hurting the most.

“The restaurants really needed something to boost us. Some of these restaurants are not making it and we’re not going to let that happen in the Tri Valley,” said Robin Fahr.

Many diners say they are all-in for helping businesses keep their doors open.

“I will tell you 100 percent, personally, we will support it and we are supporting it,” said Cstay Raty.

The event runs through the end of the month and, the more you “Taste Tri-Valley,” the higher your chances are of winning a prize — from a gift card to a weekend getaway.