OAKLEY (CBS SF) — The president of the Oakley Union Elementary School District Board of Trustees has resigned her position in the wake of remarks caught on an open microphone during a public zoom meeting where disparaging comments could be heard aimed at parents demanding that schools reopen.

According to several published reports, Lisa Brizendine stepped down after the controversy became public and triggered a firestorm of reaction on social media.

Brizendine could be heard on the zoom call sayings — “(parents) don’t know what we know behind the scenes and it’s really unfortunate that they want to pick on us because they want their babysitters back.”

Her name had been removed from the district’s website early Friday morning. Brizendine has also deleted her @LisaBriz2 twitter account.

Superintendent Greg Hetrick was describing a proposal to limit public meeting comments during the Wednesday meeting to three-minute audio clips made in advance when trustee Richie Masadas noted, “It’s easy to hide behind a screen.”

Apparently unaware that the public video feed was still live, trustee Kim Beede said “Are we alone? If you’re going to call me out. I’m going to f— you up.”

Hetrick issued a statement Thursday saying, “Last night at the Oakley Union Elementary School District Regular Board Meeting there were unfortunate and truly inappropriate comments made that were heard by many. These comments are not typical and more importantly they are not what the community should expect from our school district.”

He added, “The comments made were not in alignment with our Vision and are definitely not what any of us stand for as leaders. I know that we lost trust with the community. I will not make excuses for what happened or why it happened. I am the superintendent. I am responsible and accountable and I am truly sorry for what took place… I know that our students deserve better from us.”

An online petition seeking the resignation or recall of the school board trustees was posted soon after the video became public. The site had more than 5,100 signers and rapidly climbing by Thursday afternoon.

