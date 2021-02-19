RICHMOND (CBS SF) — Before he went missing, Richmond teen Antoine Whittley had became paranoid and feared he was being kidnapped after he and a friend took a Hallucinogenic drug, police said Friday.

The 17-year-old was visiting the friend’s house Wednesday night and took a ride share to return home to the Point Richmond area, but was last seen walking on the Richmond-San Rafael Bridge.

Richmond Police said the driver had become concerned about Whittley’s erratic behavior in back seat of car, and while looking at him in the rearview mirror he missed Whittley’s Point Richmond exit

That set off Whittley even further and he began to assault the rideshare driver because he feared he was getting kidnapped, said Richmond Police Sgt. Aaron Pomeroy.

Pomeroy said Whittley spoke with his friend on the phone after compelling the rideshare driver to stop on the bridge, where he climbed from the back seat to exit the car out of the driver-side door.

“Antoine stated that he was on the bridge and that he told [his friend] K.J. that ‘they were trying to kidnap me, they are trying get me,’ and I am walking on the bridge now. He also told K.J. “I may have to jump off,” said Pomeroy.

Police have said there was no evidence Whittley was the victim of a crime, and that the rideshare driver was not involved in the boy’s disappearance.

The U.S. Coast Guard and marine units from the Richmond police, Contra Costa County and Solano County sheriff departments have spent hours searching the water below and near the bridge. Officers also walked the shoreline as part of the search.

He is 5-foot, 9-inches tall and weighs approximately 130 pounds. He was last seen wearing a black Covid-19 mask, hooded Reebok sweatshirt and black/green pants with an orange/green/gray camouflage stripe on both legs. He was carrying a backpack with personal belongings inside.

Police ask that any person, who may have any information to contact Detective Kris Palma at (510) 621-1276, email him at kpalma@richmondpd.net or contact Richmond’s anonymous tip line at (510) 307-T1PS (8177) or our non-emergency 24-hour number at (510) 233-1214.

A $10,000 reward is being offered for any information regarding Whittley.