SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — A shooting in East San Jose next to a high school sent a victim to the hospital, police said.
San Jose police said the shooting happened at 11:21 p.m. Thursday on the 200 block of Pala Ave., across the street from Foothill High School.
The victim, a male, was said to have suffered life-threatening injuries but his condition was upgraded and police said his injuries were no longer life-threatening.
No suspect information was available, and police were not able to provide any additional details.