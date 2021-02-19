SAN FRANCISCO — A man has been arrested for allegedly assaulting a woman pushing an infant in a stroller earlier this month, police said Friday.

San Francisco police said the incident happened on Feb. 2 shortly after noon on the 1800 block of Chestnut Street in the city’s Marina District. The 32-year-old victim, a nanny, was pushing a stoller with an infant inside when the suspect approached her and began yelling at her from four feet away, holding a metal object and waving it around, police said.

The woman crossed the street to get away from him, but he followed her until bystanders intervened and the suspect ran away. Neither the nanny nor the child were hurt.

Investigators identified the suspect as 27-year-old Jason Christopher Gonzales-Warren, and a crime bulleting containing his photo was circulated to law enforcement agencies.

Gonzales-Warren, who has no known address, was arrested on Tuesday without incident on Jones Street near Francisco Street. He was booked on charges of aggravated assault, criminal threats and endangering a child.

He also has two outstanding warrants out of Napa for possession of a switchblade and petty theft.