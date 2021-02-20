SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — An early Saturday morning 2-alarm fire gutted a San Jose corner store and forced the residents that lived in apartments on the second floor to flee for safety.
San Jose fire officials said neighbors spotted smoke about 6:45 a.m. coming from the Sidhu Market at the corner of Locust and Virginia streets. Arriving crews found flames and smoke billowing out of the two-story building.
Seven residents living on the second floor escaped on their own, but firefighters had to assist an eighth person safely out of the building.
No injuries were reported. The three units above were damaged by smoke and the Red Cross was assisting residents with shelter, fire officials said.
The cause is under investigation.