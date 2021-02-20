PLEASANTON (CBS SF) — A pedestrian died Friday night after being hit by a car in Pleasanton, police said.
The man was walking in the roadway on Johnson Drive near Owens Drive when he was hit about 7:40 p.m. by a car headed southbound, Pleasanton police said.
The driver immediately called 911 to report the collision. Paramedics treated the pedestrian, whose name was not released, and he was taken to Eden Medical Center where he later died.
Police said it hasn’t been determined whether alcohol or drugs factored in the collision, which is under investigation.
Anyone with information related to the collision is asked to contact the Pleasanton Police Department Traffic Unit at (925) 931-5100.
News Release 📃 #Pleasanton Police Investigating Fatal Vehicle Collision. Click here for full release: https://t.co/iL8z5MmNVb pic.twitter.com/ogAA6QIPON
— Pleasanton PD (@pleasantonpd) February 21, 2021
© Copyright 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. and Bay City News. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed