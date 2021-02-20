SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — Two women suffered non-life threatening injuries early Saturday night in one of three early morning shootings in San Jose, authorities said.
San Jose police said officers responded to a report of a shooting at a crime scene in the 100 block of Jackson Street in the city’s Japantown district around 8 a.m.
Upon arrival, they discovered an adult victim who was taken to the hospital for treatment. The victim’s condition was not released.
Two other shootings were reported earlier.
At 1:39 a.m. in the 1900 block of Poco Way, one person suffered a life-threatening injury. At 1:42 a.m., in the 500 block of W Alma Avenue, two people were shot but their wounds were not life threatening.
The three shootings are not related. Police have not released any other details on the shooting.