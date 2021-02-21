SAN RAFAEL (CBS SF) — Costco has announced it will begin offering a limited number of appointments for COVID-19 vaccinations at its pharmacies in four California counties — Marin, Los Angeles, Riverside and San Bernandino.
Currently, the only Bay Area location is at the Novato Costco. .
Costco officials said the appointments can only be made online. They added that the chain was offering a limited number of COVID-19 vaccines, typically Moderna.
“Please do not contact the local Costco pharmacy as they are unable to schedule an appointment or provide current eligibility requirements,” Costco said on its website. “Check back frequently for updates about COVID-19 vaccine availability.”
Vaccines will initially be limited to higher-risk individuals including healthcare workers, adults 65 and older, and other high-risk frontline workers.
“Costco is firmly committed to helping protect the health and safety of our members and employees, and to serving our communities. Our pharmacies will be administering COVID-19 vaccines as soon as they are available, in accordance with CDC and state guidelines,” the chain said on it statement.
A check of the website Sunday morning showed that there were no COVID-19 slots currently available.