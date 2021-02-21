SANTA ROSA (CBS SF) — A 55-year-old Santa Rosa man has been arrested following a drug overdose death early Saturday morning.

Santa Rosa police said a American Medical Response crew, Santa Rosa firefighters and police officers responded to a residence in the 2100 Block Of Naomi Place at around 7:57 a.m. Saturday to a report of a drug overdose.

When officers and medical personnel arrived, they located a 26-year-old male inside the residence. He was unresponsive and experiencing an apparent overdose from a narcotic believed to be fentanyl.

Despite life saving efforts, the man died from the overdose. His identification will not be released at this time due to pending next-of-kin notifications.

During their investigation, Robert Carroll was found hiding inside the home’s attic space. He was questioned and found to be in possession of just under 3 ounces of fentanyl.

He was also found to be in possession of other items indicating he was possessing the fentanyl for the purposes of selling the illicit drug. Those items included packaging and a digital scale.

Carroll was arrested for possession of fentanyl for the purposes of sales. Due to COVID-19 procedures limiting jail populations, he was cited and released at the scene upon a promise to appear in court.

Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact the Santa Rosa Police Department at (707) 528-5222.