SAN FRANCISCO (BCN) — A drive-by shooting in San Francisco’s Mission District left a 26-year-old man injured Sunday night, according to police.
The shooting was reported at 9:49 p.m. in the area of 19th and Capp streets and the victim went to the hospital to be treated for his injuries, which are not considered life-threatening.READ MORE: COVID: Inspectors Find 'Significant Deficiencies' At California Virus Test Lab
Police said the suspect vehicle was a sedan type of car, but no other detailed description of the vehicle or shooter were immediately released.READ MORE: Woman Arrested In Wrong-Way DUI Fatal Crash On Highway 1 In Watsonville
Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the Police Department’s anonymous tip line at (415) 575-4444 or to send a tip by text message to TIP411 with “SFPD” at the start of the message.
MORE NEWS: Milpitas Man Gets Prison For Conspiring To Ship 500 Pounds Of Marijuana To Kansas City
© Copyright 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. and Bay City News Service. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.