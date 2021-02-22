SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX 5) — Some parents fed up with the lack of in-person learning in San Francisco are demanding the recall of school board members in their effort to get their children back into schools.

Weeks have turned into months as students in San Francisco approach one year of distance-learning since the beginning of the pandemic. The patience of parents is wearing thin.

ALSO READ:

Students and their parents calling for a return to classrooms are turning to new ways to let the SFUSD board know their feelings, and that includes a petition to recall the school board president

Parents like Monica Scott say they are at the end of their rope.

“The school board has definitely let us down,” said Scott.

Scott told KPIX 5 something needs to change with the way SFUSD does business. That was a common sentiment at the latest “Zoom-in” protest being held Monday calling for students to return to class. They want that to be the main focus for the school board.

“Well, the level of frustration is high,” said parent Dheya Ni.

One group of parents has launched a recall effort of the School Board President Gabriela Lopez and two board members. An online petition already has more than 1,200 signatures. Dheya Ni said she is considering adding hers.

“We need to have someone who works on behalf of our children and families, because right now the right of education is being violated,” said Ni.

It has been almost one year since students started distance learning. Since then, it has taken its toll — especially on underprivileged kids and communities of color. Parents said returning to the way kids learn best should be the school boards focus, not things like renaming schools that sit empty.

“There has not been enough attention paid to this issue there,” said Scott. “It should’ve been addressed as soon as possible and there have just been a lot of distractions from what I think is the most important thing, which is focusing on opening our school safely.”

KPIX reached out to the board for a comment but have not heard back. Lopez did issue a statement Sunday night via Twitter, saying, “There have been many distracting public debates as we’ve been working to reopen our schools, school renaming has been one of them. … I acknowledge and take responsibility that mistakes were made in the renaming process.”

Lopez also said her statement would her comment on the subject of renaming until schools have reopened.