MILPITAS (CBS SF) – A South Bay man has been sentenced to federal prison in connection with a conspiracy to ship 500 pounds of marijuana from the Central Valley to Kansas City, Missouri, according to prosecutors.
U.S. Attorney McGregor W. Scott's office announced Monday that a judge sentenced 56-year-old Tien Van Phan of Milpitas to three years and six months for his role in the scheme. Phan pleaded guilty to the conspiracy last November.
Prosecutors said Phan and five other defendants coordinated a shipment of nearly 500 pounds of marijuana from Fresno to Kansas City in late 2018. Phan delivered a shipment of 92 pounds to defendant Halen Frazier of Kingsville, Missouri at a hotel in Kansas City. The shipment was later seized during a traffic stop.
Frazier has also pleaded guilty to the conspiracy and was sentenced to two years and three months in prison, prosecutors said.
The four other defendants, identified as Patrick Maldonado of Madera, Elias Zambrano Jr. of Fresno, Tan Minh Vo of San Jose and David Agustus McGowan of Kansas City, are still awaiting trial. Maldonado and Zambrano face additional charges of cocaine trafficking and firearms possession, prosecutors said.
A status conference hearing for the remaining defendants is scheduled for April 28.