NOVATO (CBS SF) — Costco wants to build a gas station in the parking lot of the Vintage Oaks Shopping Center in Novato, but not everybody appears to be on board.

Costco wants to build a mega gas station on the southern edge parking lot of the Vintage Oaks Shopping Center in Novato. It will have a 10,000 square foot canopy sheltering 14 pumps, that’s 24 hoses drawing fuel from three 40,000 gallon underground tanks.

Lily Cohen, one of the organizing activists against the Costco gas station. says she has a better plan.

“I think a great idea would be putting in like a mega charging station or putting in solar that can, you know, collect energy that we can use on the grid or something,” said Cohen.

The opponents are concerned about potential pollution from the proposed tanks. “Costco likes to say that their tanks are superior and they don’t leak ever,” said Cohen. “It’s hard to say that with 100 percent certainty.

We reached out to Costco but according to local management, there was no one available from Costco corporate offices to speak about the planned station. The city of Novato also didn’t get back to repeated requests for comment.

However, these local Costco customers eagerly shared their thoughts.

“I think it would be great!” said Costco shopper Rick Jackson. “I know it takes a long time, you have to make sure all the paper work dine, crossed the i’s and dot the t’s, but it would be nice to see something like this in Novato. It’d be great!”

Shopper Herman Clark agreed. “I think it’s a good idea if the prices are right, more than the normal gas stations.”

“I think it’s a marvelous idea! I like it!” summed up Mercita Oliva.

Cohen sais she is very concerned. “I can’t imagine, I can’t even understand why were even here in this position cause, even our new president has stated that we are in a climate emergency.”

The Novato Planning Commission was scheduled to consider the plan Monday night at 7 p.m.