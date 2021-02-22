SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — A gunshot victim who walked in the Valley Medical Center seeking treatment over the weekend has died of their injuries, becoming San Jose’s 5th homicide victim of the year.

San Jose police said officers responded to a call from the medical center staff at 6 a.m. Saturday. The victim was suffering from at least one gunshot wound and shortly after arriving was pronounced dead by attending physicians.

Investigators have not said if the victim drove themselves to the medical center or was dropped off there.

The preliminary investigation revealed that the shooting occurred in the 100 block of Jackson Street. Units responded to that area and processed a crime scene.

There are currently no suspects identified or apprehended. The motive and circumstances surrounding the incident are under investigation.

The identity of the victim will be released by the Santa Clara County Coroner’s Office after confirming the victim’s identity and notifying next of kin.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Sergeant Kilmer #3790 or Detective Reckas #3440 of the San Jose Police Department’s Homicide unit at 408-277-5283. Persons wishing to remain anonymous may call the Crime Stoppers hotline at 408-947-7567.