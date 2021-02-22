SAN JOSE (BCN) – San Jose has narrowed the pool of candidates to become the city’s next top cop to four finalists, including three currently with the department, City Manager David Sykes wrote in a letter to the City Council and Mayor Sam Liccardo on Monday.

San Jose Interim Chief David Tindall, Deputy Chiefs Anthony Mata and Heather Randol, and retired Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Assistant Police Chief Larry Scirotto are the four finalists.

The finalists were chosen following community panel interviews held last week with seven potential candidates and a forum held with them earlier in the month.

Sykes wrote in his letter to the council and mayor that the final four will each be interviewed by members of his staff, and he will then make the final decision on who to forward for confirmation by the City Council by a planned time of mid- to late-March.

San Jose’s police chief position is open following former Chief Eddie Garcia’s announcement last summer that he was retiring. Garcia has since become Dallas’ police chief.

