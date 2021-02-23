CERES, CALIFORNIA (CBS Sacramento) — Authorities say a California family woke up to an unknown man who had somehow gotten into their home, made himself a bowl of cereal, then fell asleep on a chair.
The incident happened back on Feb. 16 when Ceres Police Department says officers responded to the scene a little before 6:30 a.m. after the homeowners woke up and found a strange man inside.
The homeowners woke the man up and told him to get out, but he allegedly refused to leave and instead fell back asleep. That's when the homeowners called 911.
Officers arrived and found the man still asleep. He was woken up, identified as 28-year-old Modesto resident Markus Durham, and arrested.
Durham reportedly didn't give any reason why he was in the home.
Police say he’s facing charges of burglary.