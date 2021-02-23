CONTRA COSTA COUNTY (BCN) – Mount Diablo Unified School District is asking for all families to fill out a survey by next Monday to help the district in its planning for how to reopen schools for the remainder of the 2020-21 school year.

The survey asks families to choose between having their student continue with 100 percent distance learning or participating in a hybrid model where they would to come to the school two days a week in the afternoon for “in person” support.

In both options, students would keep their currently assigned teachers for morning instruction via distance learning, but may see a different teacher in the afternoon, according to the district.

Families should have received an individualized survey on Saturday, but if not, can access a general survey at https://survey.alchemer.com/s3/6198155/MDUSD-Final-Parent-Return-to-School-Survey. Families are asked to fill it out for each of their students and submit it by March 1.

There is no school reopening date set and plans are not finalized since negotiations remain ongoing between the district and its unions. MDUSD Superintendent Adam Clark plans to provide an update on the status of the talks at Wednesday’s school board meeting.

The open session of the meeting starts at 6 p.m. and can be followed online via a link that will be posted at mdusd.org/boardmeetings on Wednesday.

More details about the district’s COVID-19 response can be found at https://mdusd.org/2020-21.

© Copyright 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. and Bay City News Service. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.