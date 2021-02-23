SAN MATEO COUNTY (CBS SF) – The San Mateo County Transit District announced that it will offer free rides to county COVID-19 vaccination sites starting Thursday, joining other local transit agencies.
SamTrans said in a statement that bus passengers presenting proof of appointment or a vaccination card upon boarding can receive the free rides. Passengers on the Redi-Wheels and Redi-Coast paratransit services can also receive free rides to and from vaccination sites.
"As a public agency, it is important to provide our communities with transit-friendly options to vaccination sites that will help ensure equitable access in San Mateo County, especially for vulnerable communities that have been disproportionately impacted by the pandemic," said SamTrans board of directors chair Charles Stone.
Other Bay Area transit agencies are offering free transit rides to and from vaccination sites include AC Transit, which is offering free shuttles between the Oakland Coliseum site, the Coliseum BART station and the Eastmont Transit Center . Meanwhile, the Santa Clara Valley Transit Authority is offering free light rail and bus service to the mass vaccination site at Levi's Stadium.
According to the San Mateo County Health Department, at least 130,514 people in the county have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine as of Tuesday, with 45,686 people completing the two dose regimen.