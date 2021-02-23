OAKLAND (BCN) – A man died following a stabbing in Oakland Sunday morning, police said.
Patrol officers responded at 9:25 a.m. Sunday to the 900 block of 69th Avenue after someone reported a fight and a stabbing.
Officers arrived and located a male victim with multiple stab wounds, according to police.
Firefighters and paramedics took the Oakland resident to a hospital where he died, police said. His name is not yet being released.
According to police, the stabbing appears to be a homicide. Anyone with information can call the Police Department's Homicide Section at (510) 238-3821 or a tip line at (510) 238-7950.
