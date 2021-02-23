BRENTWOOD (CBS SF) — Fire officials in Contra Costa County reported that a driver suffered minor injuries late Tuesday morning after crashing their vehicle into a yogurt shop located at a Brentwood shopping center.
According to a Twitter post by the East Contra Costa Fire Protection District, Brentwood police, fire and emergency medical response units were called shortly before 12 p.m. after a vehicle crashed into a structure at a shopping center on Balfour Road.
Brentwood: At 11:49am Engine 52, CalFire E1656, AMR and BPD were called for a vehicle that crashed into a structure at a shopping center on Balfour Rd. On arrival we found the car had crashed through the front of a yogurt shop. pic.twitter.com/zS4iqZUG7t
— ECCFPD (@ECCFPD) February 23, 2021
Arriving units found a black four-door sedan that had crashed through the front of a yogurt shop.
According to fire officials, the driver of the vehicle had minor injuries.
The crash appeared to be accidental, fire officials said.