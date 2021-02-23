BRENTWOOD (CBS SF) — Fire officials in Contra Costa County reported that a driver suffered minor injuries late Tuesday morning after crashing their vehicle into a yogurt shop located at a Brentwood shopping center.

According to a Twitter post by the East Contra Costa Fire Protection District, Brentwood police, fire and emergency medical response units were called shortly before 12 p.m. after a vehicle crashed into a structure at a shopping center on Balfour Road.

Brentwood: At 11:49am Engine 52, CalFire E1656, AMR and BPD were called for a vehicle that crashed into a structure at a shopping center on Balfour Rd. On arrival we found the car had crashed through the front of a yogurt shop. pic.twitter.com/zS4iqZUG7t — ECCFPD (@ECCFPD) February 23, 2021

Arriving units found a black four-door sedan that had crashed through the front of a yogurt shop.

According to fire officials, the driver of the vehicle had minor injuries.

“Luckily the only person inside the shop was in the back and was unharmed,” the post read.

The crash appeared to be accidental, fire officials said.