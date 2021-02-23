VALLEJO (CBS SF) — Vallejo police released a short surveillance video Tuesday, hoping someone will recognize the speeding SUV and lead them to a suspect in the fatal November 2020 shooting of Ivana Orizabal.
Investigators said that Orizabal was shot in the 3600 Block of Georgia Street near Fernwood Street at approximately 5:36 p.m. on Nov. 12.
READ MORE: Space Heater Ignited Fatal Bethel Island Boat Fire
Arriving officers, located the 21-year-old Richmond resident, who was suffering from at least one gunshot wound, in the 100 block of Cottonwood Drive. She was transported to a local hospital where she later succumbed to her injuries.
Investigators conducted follow-up and located video surveillance of the suspect vehicle, believed to be a 2005-2010 Mercedes Benz M Class SUV.
Anyone with information about the attached images and video of the white SUV is asked to contact Detective Brian Murphy at (707) 648-5430. For media inquiries, please contact Public Information Officer, Brittany K. Jackson by email at VallejoPolicePIO@cityofvallejo.net. or by phone at (707) 651-7147.