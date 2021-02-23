SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Police in San Francisco on Tuesday announced the recent arrest of a suspect accused of storing child pornography online and surreptitiously recording underage minors and other women at different locations throughout the city.

According to the release issued by the police department Tuesday, back in January, the SFPD Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Unit opened an investigation into an individual who was accused of keeping hundreds of digital child pornography files in a cloud storage account.

Police said the account was found to contain images of prepubescent minors being sexually abused by adults.

Last Friday, SFPD investigators served search warrants at two apartments located on the 1800 block of Jackson Street and the 1700 block of Clay Street. Police said both locations were associated with the owner of the cloud account.

Execution of the search warrants allowed investigators to link the cloud storage account to one of the residents, 52-year-old San Francisco resident Bruce Taylor.

The investigation also uncovered that Taylor was surreptitiously recording underage minors and other women without their knowledge at different locations throughout San Francisco. Police have not disclosed what those locations were.

Police also learned that Taylor is a former youth lacrosse coach at a private school in San Francisco. Authorities did not disclose which private school had employed Taylor.

Taylor was arrested for one count of possession of child pornography, one count of possession of over 600 files of child pornography involving children under the age of 12 and one count of possession of child pornography involving sadomasochism. Police said he has been charged by the San Francisco District Attorney’s Office.

As of Tuesday, Taylor remains in police custody.

Police are asking anyone who may have been a victim or have had any suspicious contact with Taylor to contact the SFPD Special Victims Unit (415) 734-3038.