LIVERMORE (CBS SF) — A small plane has crashed into a car on an approach to an Interstate 580 overpass in Livermore Tuesday evening.

The crash happened on a stretch of road just before the freeway overpass right near the Livermore airport. There are no reports of any injuries at this time.

KPIX 5 reporter Juliette Goodrich posted video of the scene on Twitter. It showed multiple Livermore police and CHP units as well as an ambulance at the site of the accident.

The nose of the plane appeared to have struck the front end of the white sedan that it appears to have hit. Both were on the shoulder of the road.

The freeway runs parallel to the Livermore Airport runway just a few hundred yards away from where planes take off and land.

#Breaking Small plane crashes short of the runway and into a car along a Livermore overpass . #kpix5 pic.twitter.com/5dAi6Hh02p — Juliette Goodrich (@JulietteKPIX) February 24, 2021

The plane appeared to be otherwise intact. Traffic was continuing to move past the site of the incident.

This is a developing story. KPIX 5 is working to get a crew to the scene and will have provide more info as it becomes available.