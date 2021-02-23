LOS ANGELES (CBS SF) –Tiger Woods was involved in a car crash in Southern California Tuesday, suffering serious injuries, authorities said.
The golf star and Stanford University graduate was hurt in a single-vehicle rollover crash just after 7 a.m. on the border of Rolling Hills Estates and the Rancho Palos Verdes area in Los Angeles County.
This morning @LMTLASD responded to a roll-over collision in which @TigerWoods was injured. Please see our statement… pic.twitter.com/cSWOxKZC1w
— LA County Sheriffs (@LASDHQ) February 23, 2021
The L.A. County Sheriff’s office said the driver – later identified as Woods – had to be extricated from the vehicle with the “jaws of life” and was then transported to a hospital with unspecified injuries.
Woods’ agent Mark Steinberg released a statement following the crash: “Tiger Woods was in a single-car accident this morning in California where he suffered multiple leg injuries. He is currently in surgery and we thank you for your privacy and support.”
Woods was in Los Angeles over the weekend as the tournament host of the Genesis Invitational at Riviera.
San Francisco 49ers Hall of Famer was among the sports celebrities sending out his best wishes to Woods on social media.
This is a breaking news update. More information to be added shortly.