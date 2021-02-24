OAKLAND (BCN) — A San Lorenzo man died and two other people were injured in a four-vehicle collision late Tuesday night in East Oakland, police said.

Officers were on patrol at 11:46 p.m. when they saw a Chevrolet Camaro speeding east on International Boulevard.

The Chevy hit a Ford Explorer that was also going east on International and was stopped at a red light at Seminary Avenue, according to police.

Following the collision, the Chevy was broadsided by a Lexus ES 350, which was going south on Seminary Avenue.

Police said a Honda Civic traveling north on Seminary Avenue then hit the Chevy and the driver of the Chevy was ejected from his car.

The Chevy finally stopped after crashing into a light pole. Officers gave CPR to the Chevy’s driver, but he was pronounced dead by firefighters at the scene, according to police.

The San Lorenzo man’s name was not available Wednesday from the Alameda County coroner’s bureau.

Only the driver and passenger of the Lexus were taken to a hospital. They complained of pain, police said.

Officers are still investigating the collision and anyone with information can call the Police Department’s Traffic Investigation Unit at (510) 777-8570.

