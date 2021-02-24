PLEASANTON (CBS SF/BCN) — This past Valentine’s Day saw tragedy when a young woman died in a high-speed crash on westbound Interstate Highway 580, California Highway Patrol officials said.
Kenia Hernandez Berber, 25, of San Leandro, died at Eden Medical Center following the crash around 4:50 p.m. just west of Foothill Road in Pleasanton, according to the Alameda County coroner's bureau and the CHP.
The crash involved alcohol and the car's driver was arrested on suspicion of DUI, CHP officials said.
The driver was speeding on I-580 and caused his Toyota sedan to go off the road, according to CHP officials. It went up a dirt embankment where it overturned and came to rest on its roof in a lane of the freeway.
A passenger in the car, Hernandez Berber was ejected onto the road and suffered major injuries before being taken to the hospital, according to CHP officials.
