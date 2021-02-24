ANTIOCH (CBS SF) — An armed robbery at a local Target Wednesday afternoon resulted in one man being shot in the leg, according to Antioch Police.
Officers received reports of a shooting at the Target store at 5760 Lone Tree Way in Antioch around 2 p.m. Wednesday. The robbery reportedly occurred in the pharmacy area of the story.
Responding officers arrived to find a man with a gunshot wound on his leg lying on the ground. Crews transported the victim to a nearby hospital to be treated for his non-life threatening injuries.
Police did not provide a description of the suspect.
