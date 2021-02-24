CONCORD (CBS SF) — A firefighter summoned all his training and then some to deliver his own daughter along the side of the road Wednesday afternoon.
The Contra Costa Fire Protection District said in an Instagram post that firefighter Karl Taugher "got to put his training, education, and experience to good use" after his wife began giving birth as the couple was driving to the hospital.
Once the baby girl was delivered, Taugher called for medics to help out and transport them to the hospital.
"While Karl may have delivered his daughter, he's the first to admit that his wife did all the work and was the real MVP," the post caption read.
The post added that everyone was doing well and that the baby came so quickly that mom and dad were still working on a name.