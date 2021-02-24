REDWOOD CITY (CBS SF) – Following San Mateo and Marin counties entering the less-restrictive Red Tier, one of the largest movie theater chains announced the reopening of theaters in those counties starting on Friday.
Cinemark announced that the Redwood Downtown 20 and XD in Redwood City, Century at Tanforan and XD in San Bruno and Century Northgate San Rafael would reopen on February 26. The company plans to open additional theaters in Daly City, Novato, San Mateo and its Regency theater in San Rafael on March 5.
Under the state's COVID-19 reopening plan, counties in the Red Tier can operate at a maximum of 25% capacity or 100 people, whichever is fewer.
The company said its measures to prevent the spread of the virus include disinfecting theaters between screenings, staggered show times and limited capacities. Face masks are mandatory for all moviegoers and employees.
The chain’s theaters in Marin and San Mateo counties were previously open in the fall after being shuttered for six months, before the holiday season surge in COVID-19 cases prompted a new round of closures.