EL CERRITO (CBS SF) — El Cerrito Police asked for the public’s help Wednesday in locating two suspects who attacked and carjacked a woman the day before, according to police.

Around 3:46 p.m. Tuesday, dispatchers sent officers to Los Moles Restaurant at 6120 Potrero Avenue to investigate reports of a carjacking. Responding officers arrived on scene to find a 48-year-old woman suffering from minor injuries.

According to the victim, she was sitting in her car when two men approached her car on both sides. One opened the driver’s side door and threw her to the ground while the other entered the car on the passenger’s side. They then drove away, last seen traveling west on Potrero Avenue towards I-80.

As of Thursday police have not located the car, identified as a black 4-Door 2016 Toyota Camry with California license plate 7TAM327. The suspects were both described as being Black men in their 20s with slender builds.

Anyone who witnessed the incident or has any information about the suspects was urged to contact Detective Ryan Trac at (510) 215-4419 (desk) or (510) 640-5176 (cell). Anonymous information can also be left at (510) 215-4414 Ext. 40.