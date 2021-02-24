MARTINEZ (CBS SF) — Formal charges were filed Wednesday morning against the Stockton man suspected of acting out a weekend crime spree including the homicide of a man in Brentwood and shooting two first responders in Antioch.

Authorities confirmed that detectives from the Contra Costa County Sheriff’s Office as well as the Antioch and Brentwood police departments jointly filed their cases against 26-year-old Stockton resident Darryon Williams.

In addition to the multiple shooting of first responders in Antioch Saturday evening and the murder of 64-year-old Michael Iliff in Discovery Bay, Williams was also charged in a Brentwood robbery.

Williams, who attempted to flee police during a two-county pursuit that ended in a crash in Richmond, was taken into custody Sunday.

The Contra Contra Sheriff’s Office also engaged in an intense search for Williams’ four-year-old son and the mother of the child, 31-year-old Kimberly Meeks of Discovery Bay. They were missing as of Monday morning, but were located safe on Tuesday.

According to family members who spoke with KPIX, Iliff had apparently taken in Meeks and the child as residents in his Discovery Bay home. Iliff’s family had not been aware of the arrangement but his sister said Iliff was likely just trying to help them by letting them live in his home.

“He tried to help people, probably a little too much,” said sister Joan Illif. “You know, he’s the kind of person that just wouldn’t hurt a fly. Probably not afraid of people that he should’ve been.”

The Contra Costa District Attorney’s Office has filed the following charges against Williams:

Murder

Second degree robbery

Shooting from a vehicle

Assault on peace officer/firefighter with semiautomatic firearm (6 counts)

Assault with a semiautomatic firearm (3 counts)

Fleeing a pursuing peace officer’s motor vehicle while driving recklessly

Williams remains in custody at the Martinez Detention Facility. He is being held in lieu of $9,790,270 bail.

The Contra Costa County Sheriff’s Office thanked the Antioch and Brentwood police departments for cooperating in the homicide investigation.

Authorities also noted the investigation into the string of crimes committed is ongoing. Anyone with information on the Discovery Bay homicide is asked to contact the Sheriff’s Office Investigation Division through Sheriff’s Office dispatch at (925) 646-2441 or at (925) 313-2600. For any tips, email: tips@so.cccounty.us or call (866) 846-3592 to leave an anonymous voice message.

The Antioch Police Department can be reached at (925) 778-2441. Anonymous text tips can be sent to 274637 with the keyword ANTIOCH. The Brentwood Police Department can be reached at (925) 809-7911.