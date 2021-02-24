SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — Long-time San Francisco Bay Area retail mainstay Fry’s Electronics has announced it will be shutting down its 31 stores across nine states as a result of the fiscal impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

For months, the company has struggled to keep its doors open in the wake of shutdowns forced by surges of the illness in California and across the nation.

On Wednesday, the San Jose-based chain shutdown its website, posting a good-by message to its customers.

“After nearly 36 years in business as the one-stop-shop and online resource for high-tech professionals across nine states and 31 stores, Fry’s Electronics, Inc. has made the difficult decision to shut down its operations and close its business permanently as a result of changes in the retail industry and the challenges posed by the Covid-19 pandemic,” the company said.

“The company will implement the shut down through an orderly wind down process that it believes will be in the best interests of the Company, its creditors, and other stakeholders. The company ceased regular operations and began the wind-down process on February 24, 2021.”

Fry’s said it “hoped that undertaking the wind-down through this orderly process will reduce costs, avoid additional liabilities, minimize the impact on our customers, vendors, landlords and associates, and maximize the value of the Company’s assets for its creditors and other stakeholders.”

As for customers who have purchased products at Fry’s — “The company is in the process of reaching out to its customers with repairs and consignment vendors to help them understand what this will mean for them and the proposed next steps.”

Dozens of retailers have closed stores and reduced operations since the pandemic broke out nearly a year ago including the Gap, Abercrombie & Fitch Co., American Eagle Outfitters, J.C. Penney and Neiman Marcus.