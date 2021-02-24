SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Gusty and potentially damaging winds were buffeting the Bay Area on Wednesday, as the National Weather Service issued a Wind Advisory for the region.
The advisory was in effect beginning at 10 a.m. Wednesday through 4 a.m. Thursday for Bay Area hills and mountain, and through 10 p.m. Wednesday for area valleys.
Gusts in the North Bay mountains were predicted to reach 40 to 55 mph or higher locally; in the East Bay hills and Santa Cruz Mountains, gusts were forecast in the 35 to 45 mph range, the weather service said.
In addition, a Gale Warning was in effect from Point Reyes in Marin County to Pigeon Point on the Peninsula until 9 p.m. Wednesday, with winds at 20 to 30 knots and gusts up to 40 knots.
The windy weather could blow down tree limbs and cause power outages, and driving could be difficult for high-profile vehicles or those hauling trailers, the weather service said.