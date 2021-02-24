COVID Vaccinations:Bay Area COVID-19 Vaccine Resources Page
CBSN Bay AreaWatch Now
Filed Under:Armed robbery, Crime, San Bruno, San Bruno Police, Search, Suspect

SAN BRUNO (CBS SF) — Police in San Bruno are asking for the public’s help finding a suspect who robbed a 7-Eleven convenience store over the weekend.

On Sunday morning shortly after 1 a.m., San Bruno Police Officers responded to the 7-Eleven store on the 2100 block of Crestmoor Drive after a report of an armed robbery.

READ MORE: Mail Carrier Assaulted, Robbed In Bay Point; $50,000 Reward Offered In Case

Investigation by officers determined that an adult male suspect brandished a silver handgun at the victim clerk and demanded money before ransacking the cash register and fleeing the scene on foot.

READ MORE: San Francisco Opens Up COVID-19 Vaccinations To Teachers, Child Care, Food Service Workers

San Bruno armed robbery suspect (credit: SBPD)

Police said the suspect was last seen running south through the parking lot. The clerk was not physically injured during the incident.

Police described the suspect as a Caucasian or Hispanic male adult, in his 20s or 30s, approximately 5’8″ tall with medium build. The suspect was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, light blue jeans, red and black shoes, a black facial bandana, one red and one black glove and a red undershirt. Police have distributed a still image of the suspect from the surveillance footage at the store.

MORE NEWS: Johnson & Johnson Single Shot COVID-19 Vaccine Clears Major FDA Hurdle

Anyone with any information related to the suspect or the incident is asked to contact the San Bruno Police Department at (650)616-7100 or by emailing sbpdtipline@sanbruno.ca.gov. Information can be left anonymously.