SAN BRUNO (CBS SF) — Police in San Bruno are asking for the public’s help finding a suspect who robbed a 7-Eleven convenience store over the weekend.

On Sunday morning shortly after 1 a.m., San Bruno Police Officers responded to the 7-Eleven store on the 2100 block of Crestmoor Drive after a report of an armed robbery.

Investigation by officers determined that an adult male suspect brandished a silver handgun at the victim clerk and demanded money before ransacking the cash register and fleeing the scene on foot.

Police said the suspect was last seen running south through the parking lot. The clerk was not physically injured during the incident.

Police described the suspect as a Caucasian or Hispanic male adult, in his 20s or 30s, approximately 5’8″ tall with medium build. The suspect was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, light blue jeans, red and black shoes, a black facial bandana, one red and one black glove and a red undershirt. Police have distributed a still image of the suspect from the surveillance footage at the store.

Anyone with any information related to the suspect or the incident is asked to contact the San Bruno Police Department at (650)616-7100 or by emailing sbpdtipline@sanbruno.ca.gov. Information can be left anonymously.