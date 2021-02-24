SAN FRANCISCO (BCN/CBS SF) — A man who was fatally stabbed Monday night at a skatepark in San Francisco’s South of Market neighborhood has been identified as 24-year-old Cristian Flaaten, the city’s Medical Examiner’s Office said Wednesday.

According to police, around 8:30 p.m. officers responded to the SoMa West Skatepark near the corner of Otis Street and Duboce Avenue for a report of a stabbing.

There, officers found Flaaten suffering from stab wounds to his torso. Medics were able to transport Flaaten to a hospital, but he later succumbed to his injuries, police said.

Investigators learned Flaaten had been in a physical altercation just before being stabbed. Investigators were eventually able to identify as 19-year-old Christian Moncrief as a suspect.

Officers have arrested Moncrief on suspicion of murder, and assault with a deadly weapon. Moncrief remains in custody and is being held without bail, according to jail records.

Although police have arrested a suspect, Flaaten’s murder remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call the Police Department’s anonymous tip line at (415) 575-4444 or to send a tip by text to TIP411 with “SFPD” at the start of the message.

