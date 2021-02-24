VANDENBERG AIR FORCE BASE (CBS SF/AP) — An unarmed Minuteman 3 intercontinental ballistic missile was successfully launched from Vandenberg Air Force Base late Tuesday night, lighting up the Central Coast skies.
The missile blasted off from Vandenberg Air Force Base at 11:49 p.m. and arced over the Pacific Ocean, delivering a test re-entry vehicle to a range near Kwajalein Atoll after a flight of about 4,200 miles.
It was randomly selected for the test from Malmstrom Air Force Base, Montana, transported to Vandenberg and reassembled.
The purpose of the ICBM test launch program is to validate and verify the safety, security, effectiveness, and readiness of the weapon system, according to Air Force Global Strike Command.
Col. Joseph Tringe, of the 30th Space Wing, oversaw the launch.
“This first launch of the year demonstrates our ability to provide safe, secure range operations to our launch partners while maintaining a continuous state of readiness,” said Tringe.