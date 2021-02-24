SAN LEANDRO (BCN) — A woman is dead following a nine-vehicle collision late Tuesday morning in San Leandro, California Highway Patrol officials said.
Ameena Hayat, 22, of Alameda, died in the pileup, which occurred about 10 a.m. on southbound Interstate Highway 880 north of Lewelling Boulevard, according to the Alameda County coroner’s bureau and the CHP.READ MORE: Mail Carrier Assaulted, Robbed In Bay Point; $50,000 Reward Offered In Case
Two more people were injured and taken to the hospital, CHP spokesman Officer Dustin Kennerley said.
Investigators do not believe alcohol or drugs played a role in the collision, Kennerley said.READ MORE: San Francisco Opens Up COVID-19 Vaccinations To Teachers, Child Care, Food Service Workers
Anyone who saw the collision was asked to call the CHP at (510) 489-1500.
MORE NEWS: Johnson & Johnson Single Shot COVID-19 Vaccine Clears Major FDA Hurdle