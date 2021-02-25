EAST PALO ALTO (CBS SF) — A two-alarm house fire in East Palo Alto injured two people Thursday, including one with serious burn injuries. authorities said.
The fire was burned at a home on Almond Court and was initially reported at 6:34 a.m., according to Menlo Park Fire Protection District Chief Harold Schapelhouman.
A family of seven people was displaced in the fire, Schapelhouman said.
There was no immediate word on the cause. Fire investigators were on the scene as of 8 a.m. trying to determine the origin and cause of the fire.