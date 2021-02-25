EL CERRITO (CBS SF) — Five juveniles were arrested following a chase of a car that had been carjacked in El Cerrito the day before, police said Thursday.

On Tuesday afternoon a 48-year-old woman sitting in her car was approached by two people outside Los Moles Restaurant at 6120 Potrero Ave. According to El Cerrito police, one of the suspects opened the driver-side door of her 2016 Camry, grabbed her and threw her to the ground, causing minor injuries. Both suspects then drove away in the vehicle westbound on Potrero Ave. toward Interstate Highway 80.

On Wednesday at about 3:36 p.m., the California Highway Patrol advised El Cerrito and Richmond police that the stolen Camry had just been involved in a hit-and-run vehicle collision on I-80 near the MacDonald Ave. offramp, police said. The vehicle fled the scene of the accident and was last seen exiting the I-80 freeway at MacDonald Ave.

About 20 minutes later, a Richmond police officer spotted the vehicle with five people inside driving in the area of Carlson Blvd. and Central Ave. Other Richmond and El Cerrito officers responded and attempted to stop the vehicle, which immediately fled, police said.

Officers chased the Camry through El Cerrito, Richmond, Albany and onto westbound I-80, and the car subsequently crashed as it exited the freeway at Ashby Ave. All the occupants fled the vehicle after it came to a stop and were taken into custody without any further incident, police said. No one was hurt in the crash.

Police said all the occupants in the car were juveniles and their names were withheld. Two of the suspects were charged with carjacking and other related charges and booked into juvenile hall. The other three were identified and released to their parents, police said.

This case will be referred to the Contra Costa County District Attorney’s Office for review and filing of charges, police said.