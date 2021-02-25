BERKELEY (CBS SF) – A man has been arrested on multiple charges, including assault with a deadly weapon and kidnapping, following an attack at a gas station in Berkeley on Tuesday.

A woman was walking through a gas station at the corner of University Avenue and Martin Luther King Jr. Way shortly before 9 p.m. when the suspect grabbed her by the neck, police said. The suspect then put the woman into a chokehold and dragged her behind the gas station, before she dropped her purse and broke free.

Police said a bystander picked up the woman’s purse and was then chased by the suspect, who was holding a knife. The chase ended when the suspect tripped over a median on University Avenue.

Officers later found the suspect at the gas station and was arrested. A search of the suspect yielded a folding knife and a pipe commonly used for smoking methamphetamine, police said.

Police identified the suspect as a 59-year-old man, his name has not been released. He faces charges of assault with a deadly weapon, brandishing a weapon, kidnapping and robbery.

It was not immediately known when he would be in court to face the charges.