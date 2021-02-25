DALY CITY (CBS SF/BCN) — San Mateo County announced Thursday that it’s hosting a two-day COVID-19 vaccination clinic for residents 65 years and older at Jefferson High School in Daly City.

The clinic will offer first doses of the Moderna vaccine to county residents for free, regardless of insurance. The high school is located at 6996 Mission St., Daly City.

Appointments will be available on Friday and Saturday from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. each day.

People can sign up for a Friday appointment at signupgenius.com/ or for a Saturday appointment here. The clinic has the capacity to administer 300 doses each day.

Advance registration and photo ID showing date of birth are required in order to receive the vaccine. Walk-up registration is not available and people who do not meet the criteria will have appointments canceled or turned away.

For support, people can call (855) 330-3763.

San Mateo County is currently vaccinating Phase 1A and Phase 1B individuals as supply allows. Eligible groups include health care workers, residents of long-term care facilities, county residents 65 years and older, educators, childcare workers, farmworkers, food and agriculture workers and first responders.

As of Wednesday, 138,723 people in San Mateo County have received at least the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

For more information on COVID-19 vaccination in San Mateo County, visit https://www.smchealth.org/covidvaccine.

