HALF MOON BAY (KPIX 5) – The right weather conditions this winter is behind a massive superbloom in Half Moon Bay.

“The field is so long and so big, and it’s got the beautiful mountains also in the background, so it’s perfect,” said Rachelle Brooks.

The professional family and children’s photographer from San Jose took her three kids and husband, Ralph, to the superbloom just across the Half Moon Bay Airport for a photoshoot.

“We were here last week just having lunch and we stumbled across it, and she was like, ‘We’re heading back over there,’ so here we are,” said Ralph.

But it’s not just a beautiful photo opportunity. According to the Visit Half Moon Bay Coastside Facebook page, the yellow mustards keep the soil healthy for future crops.

Jordan Daniels and her friend, Maryum Styles, said the field of flowers is also a perfect reason to get outdoors after mostly staying home for a year because of the pandemic.

“It’s definitely been much nicer to be able to walk around, experience the beach and walk outside,” said Styles who is from Oakland. “The Wizard of Oz! I was like, ‘It’s Dorothy!'”

“It’s so beautiful,” Daniels said.

The friends have been in Half Moon Bay for several days, and said they discovered the superbloom this past weekend, but it was packed with spectators taking pictures in the yellow glow.

The field on Wednesday was much quieter, giving the pair of friends as well as the Brooks family the freedom to run through the flowers and take pictures without having to worry about anyone who getting in the way.

“Oh, they loved it,” Brooks said. “With the pandemic, we don’t really get out much, so this is them running around and being able to get out and get some fresh air.”