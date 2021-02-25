SAN JOSE (BCN) — A man who was shot on San Jose’s Monterey Highway on Tuesday night succumbed to his injuries early Thursday, police said.

At 8:44 p.m. Tuesday, officers responded to the 2400 block of Monterey Highway on a report of someone shot.

Upon arrival, police said they found a man suffering from at least one gunshot wound.

The victim was transported to a hospital with life-threatening injuries and at about 2:25 a.m. Thursday, he was pronounced dead.

Police have not made any arrest in the case, San Jose’s sixth homicide of 2021, and the circumstances of the shooting are under investigation.

The victim’s identity not yet being released by the Santa Clara County medical examiner’s office.

Officers are asking those with information about the case to contact Detective Sgt. Cary #2989 or Detective Ramirez #4201 of the San Jose Police Department’s Homicide unit at (408) 277-5283.

Those who wish to remain anonymous can leave tips at the Crime Stoppers hotline at (408) 947-7867.

