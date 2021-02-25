FRESNO COUNTY (CBS SF) — Two San Francisco residents have been arrested on drug and gun charges following multiple pursuits in Fresno County late Wednesday night.

According to the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called to the California Aqueduct near Manning Avenue in western Fresno County around 10:30 p.m. to check on a canal pump alarm.

When deputies arrived, they found an Audi A4 sedan. Deputies said a man got out of the vehicle and ran. The chase ended when the suspect jumped a fence and became stuck in thick mud.

The suspect, later identified as 33-year-old Temmy Edia, was carrying a bag with a loaded handgun.

During the foot pursuit, the sheriff’s office said two other occupants in the Audi led deputies on a chase, reaching speeds of up to 120 miles per hour. Deputies said spike strips were deployed, but the vehicle continued into the town of San Joaquin, about 15 miles away, before ending in a crash.

Deputies arrested a second suspect, identified as 31-year-old Seante Chapman. A third person, identified as 53-year-old Michael Pauley, was cited for resisting arrest.

Following the high-speed chase, deputies returned to the California Aqueduct and found a rental car stuck in the mud, which deputies said Edia had the keys for. A search of the second vehicle yielded methamphetamine, ammunition, a scale and packages of marijuana and OxyContin pills, deputies said.

According to jail records, Edia and Chapman are being held in the Fresno County jail. Edia has been charged with multiple drug offenses, being a felon in possession of a gun and a probation violation.

Chapman also faces multiple felony drug charges and faces additional charges of evading police. Her bail has been set at $110,000.